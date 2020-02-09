IIT-H incubated startup launches high-speed electric scooter

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Pure EV, a startup incubated by IIT Hyderabad, launched its high-speed electric scooter ‘EPluto 7G’ on Sunday. The vehicle has a range of 116 km per full charge and comes with a patented battery technology. It is priced at Rs 79,999.

The vehicle offers top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 km. The battery and the vehicle have been designed and developed factoring in the Indian terrain and weather conditions.

Dr V K Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and Prof B S Murty, director, IIT Hyderabad, formally launched the vehicle at the IIT Hyderabad Campus. Speaking on the occasion, Dr V K Saraswat, member, NITI Aayog, said, “E-mobility is an upcoming sector and one of the most disruptive. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect but also the supply chain.”

The company has a manufacturing capacity of 2,000 units per month and aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on road during the calendar year. It has established a 40,000-sqft facility, co-located with IIT Hyderabad, for cutting-edge research and development and for large-scale production of EVs and batteries.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said, “I look forward to more such products in innovation. It was a very ambitious plan, and I hope you produce more such products including buses and cars in future.”

Highlighting the company’s journey, Prof B S Murty, director, IIT Hyderabad, said, the startup is a testimony of how IIT Hyderabad is translating academic activities into mass-scale commercial products through the support of the incubation centre. Co-location of Pure EV factory with IIT Hyderabad campus will open up new R&D collaborations.

Rohit Vadera, CEO, Purenergy said, “Pure EV was founded keeping in mind the aspirational needs of Indian customers to deliver to them a reliable, cost-effective scooter that also speeds up the transition from petrol to EVs in the two-wheeler mobility segment. The company already has presence at 50 outlets pan-India and intends to expand this to over 200 outlets this calendar year.”

Highlighting the technology, Dr Nishanth Dongari, associate professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT-H and founder, Pure EV, said, “The launch of this scooter is a significant achievement for the company and the range test results are a demonstration of our strength in the battery technology.”

