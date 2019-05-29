IIT-H launched ‘M2Smart Project’

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H)launched an HYPERLINK “http://m2smart.org/en/”‘M2Smart Project’ Testbed to develop low-carbon models for Indian transportation on Tuesday evening in the presence of IIT-Hyderabad and Japanese researchers along with the officials from Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Traffic Police and Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The testbed will generate a practical ‘handbook’ on low carbon urban transportation for developing countries based on big data of Indian transportation and create traffic flow models from the data analysis.

The field testbed system has been deployed at IIT-H campus and along a 30 km stretch of NH-65.

There are many key components of traffic management system such as real-time traffic flow monitoring using cameras and bluetooth and wi-fi sensors, speed detection saftey system, conflict warning system using traffic signal lights and remote environment gas sensing in IIT-H campus as well as NH-65.

Electric rickshaws also run inside the campus and are used to understand the driving cycle of e-vehicles and to implement the V2X technology. The traffic monitoring was done not only at Hyderabad, but also in Ahmedabad where IIT-H researchers established traffic monitoring cameras at one of the major junction in the city.

They were able to monitor and compare the differences between Hyderabad and Ahmedabad traffic conditions in real-time.

Speaking about the importance of the project, Prof UB Desai, Director, IIT-H, said “Reducing carbon footprint is the need of the hour. India has diverse modes of transportation and we need to understand this diverse mobility much better. The testbed under the M2Smart project is aimed at this fundamental objective. With the data that we will acquire using the testbed, we will be able to have a better understanding of multi-modal transportation in India and we will be able to provide solutions to reduce the carbon footprint.”

Key outcomes of this research, include developing state-of-art heterogeneous vehicle-sensing technologises for all types of vehicles, including rickshaws and motorcycles plying on Indian roads using various kinds of sensors (CCTVs, LIDAR, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Cellular) and developing multimodal apps on smartphones, which will provide several choice sets, including not only main transportation mode but also feeder transportation systems such as autorickshaw, taxi and general bus with their service level of travel time, fare and eco-friendly indicator, among others.

The testbed will also work on the development of the intersection decision support system using sensors, communication and computer technologies to help drivers recognise risky conditions so as to avoid collisions.

