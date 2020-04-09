IIT-H researchers supply 100 liters of sanitiser to Sangareddy district administration

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has been providing nearly 100 liters of hand sanitisers per day to the Sangareddy District Administration since April 4 to help the authorities to combat the novel Coronavirus.

The hand sanitisers were developed by a Research Group led by Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT-H. They are being handed over to the Sangareddy Collectorate, which facilitates the dissemination of the product to the local population.

Dr Jyotsnendu Giri’s research group developed their own compositions of hand sanitiser, which includes Isopropanol/ethanol, Mecetronium Ethyl Sulphate, Glycerol, Brilliant Blue and Fragrance (Jasmin/Clove/Lavender Oil). It was also being shared with the IIT-H community since March. The Research Group has developed the composition on par with the standards recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Speaking about this initiative, Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT-H said, “Amid the Coronavirus crisis, IIT-H, as a premier academic institution, is geared up to contribute to the society, the nation and the world at large through its research and offer support to the local community. To combat Coronavirus, the Institute initially prepared hand sanitisers for internal usage. In view of the scarcity of this product for the public at large, the Institute is now preparing and delivering about 100 liters of hand sanitiser every day to the Sangareddy District Collector’s office for local distribution.”

Laboratory technical staff staying inside the campus are involved in the manufacturing process of the hand sanitiser every day. Dr Jyotsnendu Giri along with other technical staff, including Mr Vijaya Kumar and Ms Jaya Lakshmi, are involved in the process.

Dr. Jyotsnendu Giri, said, “Being a researcher in an IIT, it is my duty to serve our nation through scientific research and innovation. This is my small contribution to our society in this difficult time. I am thankful to Prof Murty for this initiative and all support and others involved in the manufacturing process.”

Dr Giri’s research group – Engineering Nanomaterials and Regenerative Medicine Laboratory (ENARM Lab) – focuses on research and innovation for effective and affordable healthcare solutions in the areas of Nanomedicine and Regenerative Medicine.

