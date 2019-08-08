IIT-H startup designs gamified rehab device

By | Published: 1:12 am

Sangareddy: Be Able Health Private Limited, a startup of IIT-Hyderabad, has come up with a gamified arm rehabilitation device. Aimed at neuro rehabilitation of stroke victims and motor rehabilitation of victims with an upper motor deficit due to conditions such as cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, fracture and frozen shoulder, Be Able has created ‘Arm Able’ device.

Habib Ali, founder and chief executive officer of Be Able, is the first pass out of CfHE (Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship) located on the premises of IIT-H. On the eve of third graduation day of CfHE here on Thursday, Prof UB Desai, Head of Operations, CfHE, said that the ‘Arm Able’ had got a great response from hospitals and expert doctors. Prof Desai, founding director of IIT-H, said Be Able had got 10 orders from some reputed hospitals, including an order from the United Kingdom. A paralysed person needs the assistance of physiotherapist to do regular exercise to improve the movement of his or her hand. However, the person can exercise on their own by playing a game designed by Habib and his partners, he said.

Demonstrating the device before presspersons, Habib Ali said that there was no such device in India at present. Though there were some devices in foreign nations, Habib said that they were very expensive. The price of ‘Arm Able’ is put at Rs 3 lakh. However, Ali said they were also offering the device on rent for Rs 10,000 a month.

Co-founder and marketing head KG Sreehari said that they were planning to sell them to hospitals, physiotherapy clinics and rehabilitation centres.

Prof Renu John, co-head, CfHE; Koushik Sarathy Sridharan, faculty advisor, CfHE and others were present. Earlier, a pitching session was organised between the students, those who got passed out from CfHE this year and investors during a meeting. The students passed from CfHE has started seven startups during the past two years at IIT-H campus.

