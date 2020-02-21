IIT-H, TalentSprint announce second cohort of AI certification programme

By | Published: 10:22 pm 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad has announced the second cohort of Professional Certification Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies for college students and young professionals in association with TalentSprint. The hybrid programme will be for six months and will include a five-week bootcamp at IIT Hyderabad with residential option. It will cover AI, IoT, Blockchain, Quantum Computing and other emerging technologies.

The first cohort conducted in 2019 saw 115 participants from 45 colleges across 16 locations in India and the second cohort will build on the success of the first cohort. This programme is designed for students who seek certification from a premier technology institute and plan to build a career in emerging technologies.

The six month hybrid programme is priced at Rs 2,00,000 and starts from March 14. Applications are invited from college students across India till March 9 and the selection is through an online test.

