IIT-Hyderabad to host entrepreneurship summit

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Sangareddy: Entrepreneurial Cell (E-Cell) at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will be organising a two-day entrepreneurship summit on March 30 and 31. The summit is aimed at bringing together budding entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors, start-ups and students from all over India.

Students and institutes from across the nation will showcase their innovative ideas during the event at the sprawling IIT-H campus, which will also witness eminent speakers such as V K Saraswat, former chief of DRDO, Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan, Roopa Rai, IT Secretary, Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan, among others adressing the gathering.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Ayush Kumar, media manager at E-Cell, said it would be one of the biggest entrepreneurship conclaves ever organised for aspiring businessmen in the country. The theme was ‘Leap Beyond The Innovation’.

He said the motive of the summit was to guide innovators from the phase of ideation to product. Kumar said the summit could become a platform for innovators, since it would bring startups, entrepreneurs, investors, students and other stakeholders together.

He said they aimed to make IIT-H the biggest networking in the country for budding entrepreneurs. Competitions like, B-Hack, Stock Trading League, and others would also be organised.