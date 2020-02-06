IIT-H to host Indian Structural Steel Conferene-2020 in March

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will be hosting a three-day Indian Structural Steel Conference (ISSC) from March 25 to March 27 on its campus.

The ISSC 2020 is a unique international conference covering various fields of steel structures, PEB buildings, sustainable materials, high strength steel, cold-formed steel structures, natural composites, renewable materials, structural assessment, composite construction and rehabilitation of structures.

The last date for registration for participation is March 7. This conference will be the interest to structural steel designers and manufacturers, trade associations, design engineers, steel fabricators, architects, owners or developers of steel and aluminum structures, researchers, academics and post-graduate students.

IIT-H invited experts from all over the world including Prof Ben Young from HK PolyU, Prof Leroy Gardner from Imperial College London, Prof James S Davidson from Auburn University USA, Prof V Kalyanaraman, Emeritus IIT Madras, Prof Kim Rasmussen from University of Sydney Australia, Prof Ron Ziemian from Bucknell University USA, Prof Brian Uy from University of Sydney Australia, Prof Tan Kang Hai from NTU Singapore, Prof NE Shanmugam formerly with NUS Singapore, Prof AR Santhakumar from Anna University Chennai, and Prof Mahen Mahendran from QUT, Australia and several leading industrial experts from PEBS Pennar, Kirby, Mutyam Steel, Tata Steel, Tata BlueScope, to attend and deliver a keynote talk at this conference.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.