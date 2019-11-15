IIT-H’s CfHE Fellowship application deadline Nov 30

By | Published: 1:13 am

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad’s Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) is calling for applications for its fully-paid Fellowship for the Year 2020.

The CfHE Fellowship is dedicated to achieving universal healthcare solutions by igniting the spark of entrepreneurship and providing successful applicants with training and incubation opportunities. The last date to apply is 30th November 2019. Interested candidates can apply at http://bit.do/cfhe-application2019-II.

The Center is inviting applications for admission to the prestigious CfHE fellowship for the year 2020 starting from January 2020.

The Fellowship provides a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month during the first year of training, which includes deep clinical immersions in private and public hospitals and exposure to the healthcare industry. Successful applicants will learn about the bio-design process from IIT-Hacademics and will be offered access to mentors, industry professionals, investors, and advisors.

Speaking about the programme, Prof Renu John, Co-Head of CfHE and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “The CfHE fellowship is a golden opportunity for aspiring healthcare entrepreneurs, as the center caters to all the needs of budding entrepreneurs.”

The programme comprises of a structured and comprehensive package of curriculum, facilitating the entrepreneurs in taking their innovation from lab-prototype to commercialization through topics like compliance aspects, entrepreneurship development, Intellectual Property rights, markets and new ventures, Business models and business plan development.

The successful start-ups selected from this Fellowship programme will be given an opportunity to be incubated at CfHE Incubator with an incubation grant of 25 Lakhs to establish their companies. The start-up companies will be offered access to state-of-art rapid 3-D prototyping facilities and infrastructure at IIT Hyderabad, medical device standards and compliance protocols. For more details, visit http://hc.iith.ac.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.