IIT-Hyderabad to accomodate over 5,000 students soon

Sangareddy: As Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad is celebrating 8th convocation on Saturday, Prof Ch Subramanyam, the officiating Director of IIT-H, has said that the premier institute, which is having a strength of 2,900 students now, will have infrastructure facilities to house 5,000 to 6,000 students within three years from today.

Interacting with news reporters here on Friday, the Director has said that they took up the second phase of the construction of buildings engaging a premier Japanese company. Saying that the IIT-H is currently ranked 8th out of 23 IITs in India, Prof Subramanyam has said that institute, which was set up in the year 2008 with an intake of 120 with three courses, had 2,900, including 900 research scholars, students now. He has further said that the institute has been offering a number of courses in 10 departments.

Stating that they were giving utmost priority to research by creating best labs and innovations by encouraging the students and faculty to set up startups, the Director has said as many as 560 students were going to pass out this year, including 69 PhD students.

Explaining about the Institutes collaborations across the continents, Prof Subramanyam has said that it had 660 Memorandum of Understandings and Memorandum of Agreements with various universities, research institutes, governments, industries and others. He has further announced that they were going to give the best thesis award for Civil Engineering department students to encourage them to research on water from this year onwards.

The Director further informed that four students will be presented gold medals and 22 students will be given silver medals on the occasion of 8th convocation ceremony. CEO, Niti Ayog, Amitabh Kanth will attend as the chief guest of the convocation ceremony.

Apart from the 560 students, the Director has said that their parents will also be allowed to convocation ceremony which will take total seating to about 2,000. Continuing the tradition, the students will wear the Pochampally capes this year too.

