IIT-Hyderabad celebrates Japan Day

By | Published: 12:32 am 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyd) in association with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently celebrated Japan Day 2019.

Around seven Japanese companies, including HR Agencies and engineering companies attended the event and made company presentations. A networking session was also organized for companies and students who are interested in working in Japan.

Japanese firms were keen to recruit Indian talent and IIT Hyderabad has extensive collaborations with Japanese educational institutions, industries and business firms.

Addressing on the occasion, IIT-Hyd director Prof. B.S. Murty remembered his stay in Japan as a post-doctoral scholar. He mentioned his high regards for the people of Japan for their respect towards others. He also urged all the students to visit Japan at least once in their career.

Faculty-in-charge of Placements at IIT-Hyd, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Yemula said in last academic previous academic year 17 international job offers were from Japan. “This year we are targeting more than 25 offers,” Yemula said.

The Japanese companies that participated in Japan Day 2019 included Spiral (Startup), DG Takano (Startup) Axion Research (Startup), NTT-AT (Corporate), Toshiba Memory (Corporate), En World Hyderabad (HR Companies) and Enrisson (HR Companies).

