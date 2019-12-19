IIT Hyderabad CfHE Fellow launches India’s first Vaccination Clinic in Pune

By | Published: 2:30 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) Fellow Jignesh Patel has launched in Pune a Vaccination on Wheels Clinic, a first-of-its-kind service in India. This is being done in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which provided a grant to Jignesh Patel under its Grand Challenges Explorations.

Called ‘VaccineOnWheels.com’ as they have adopted VOW (Vaccination On Wheels) concept, this clinic will go to schools, colleges and corporates to conduct vaccination camps at their doorsteps. It will offer only vaccination services. It was launched on December 15 in Pune city’s PCMC area. This unique, unconventional, creative, low-cost and high on convenience model has been designed with the idea of ‘reaching the bottom of the pyramid.’

Jignesh Patel founded Jivika Healthcare to provide low-cost vaccination service to the poor and to create awareness for the governmen run vaccination programmes. Congratulating Jignesh Patel on launching this service, Prof. Renu John, Co-Head, CfHE, and Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said, “This is a unique programme that works hand-in-hand with the government to cover the last mile in delivering vaccines to people of all strata of the society.”

