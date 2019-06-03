IIT Hyderabad CfHE Fellow wins Gates Foundation Funding for an innovative Global Health & Development Research Project

By | Published: 1:47 pm 1:51 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad – Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) Fellow has won funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to implement an innovative Global Health and Development Research Project on increasing vaccinations coverage.

The project envisages providing mobile vaccine service including a smartphone-based management application that provides customized vaccinations at homes and schools and at a lower cost to ensure children in all section of the society receive vaccinations.

Jignesh Patel, a former Business Executive who joined the CfHE in 2018, is a winner of ‘Grand Challenges Explorations’ Grant and will take up his project titled ‘VaccineOnWheels.com’ under the firm Jivika Healthcare Private Limited. Thanks to the funding, he is working on increasing the demand for vaccination through convenience and will implement his unique and low-cost but high-on-convenience model in Gurgaon (Haryana), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat) as a pilot project.

This service is high on unconventional and creative because of ‘VoW’ factors: Zero waiting time, flexibility to caregivers, reduced cost of availing service, ensures zero chance of missed vaccination opportunity, maintains transparency, focuses on infants and caregivers as primary stakeholders, certificate of vaccination to educate caregivers on purpose of respective vaccination and it will act as motivation as well.

The Grand Challenges Explorations (GCE) is a US$100 million initiative funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation that supports innovative thinkers worldwide to explore ideas that can break the mould in how we solve persistent global health and development challenges. Jignesh Patel’s project is one of approximately 50 Grand Challenges Explorations Round 22 grants announced by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. To receive the funding, Jignesh Patel demonstrated a bold idea in one of seven critical global heath and development topic outlined by the Gates Foundation.