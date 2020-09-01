IIT-Hyderabad commences online classes

The institute has decided to allow the 50 per cent of supporting staff from September 2 except the persons who were residing in containment zones

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has started online classes for all the students from Tuesday. The institute has decided to allow the 50 per cent of supporting staff from September 2 except the persons who were residing in containment zones.

However, no undergraduate students are allowed into the campus until further orders. Faculty will be allowed into the campus if only the situation demands. A Covid-19 task force team will strictly enforce the wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and other precautions to avoid the infection. Besides beginning the online classes to all the students, the institute has also started classes for 8 new M-Tech Courses from Tuesday.

In a press release Director of IIT-H, Prof BS Murty said that they have asked 50 per cent of the non-teaching staff to attend the duties from September 2 onwards. He said that the staff would attend the duties on a rotational basis.

Initially, the IIT-H allowed 70 PhD students into the campus on August 10 after about five months of coronavirus forced break. After they have completed their quarantine period successfully, the institute has started allowing the research scholars and students of M-Tech/M-Des, who needed to present their thesis papers, in a phased manner.

