IIT-Hyderabad extends mid-term vacation for students

By | Published: 12:18 am

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has extended its week-long mid-term vacation, which ends on March 16, indefinitely as a precautionary measure in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The week-long mid-term vacation commenced on March 8.

Sources in the institute told ‘Telangana Today’ that they can’t give the exact date when the vacation would end. However, the Institute will take a decision soon. The decision would depend on how the coronavirus impacts the country particularly Hyderabad in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the institute has also postponed the Indian Structural Steel Conference (ISSC)-2020, which was scheduled to be held between March 25 and 27. A host of foreign delegates from various countries were scheduled attend the three-day meeting.

In view of Government of India’s travel advisory, the VISAs of some foreign delegates have been suspended as the Indian Government has restricted the visitors coming from some countries. The institute will take a call on ISSC-2020 on April 15.

