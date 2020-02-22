IIT Hyderabad faculty elected as INYAS Chairman

By | Published: 3:26 pm 4:05 pm

Sangareddy: Prof Chandrashekar Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, has been elected as a chairman of Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS).

During the Vth annual general body meeting held in New Delhi on February 20 and 21, the INYAS members have elected him as the third Chairman of the INYAS. He had been a core committee member of the since 2018 February.

INYAS has announced the election on Friday night. He will hold the post for the next two years. The INYAS was founded in 2015 with an objective to support and guide the young scientists in India in their research career by guiding them in research and getting funding.

It is the only young academy for scientists in India. It also works closely with the Global Young Academy.

During the general body meeting, the INYAS has also inducted 20 new members taking the total numbers to 96. Out of these 96, nine were from Hyderabad and four from IIT-H, including the chairman. They will remain as a member for five long years.

Another faculty member, Prof Aravin Kumar Renegan, faculty Department of Biomedical Engineering was inducted as a new member of INYAS. Mudrika Khandelwal and Satyavrata Samvedi were other members from IIT-H.

Prof Sharma has thanked the members of INYAS for keeping faith in him after his election. He has vowed to take the INYAS new heights by forming local chapters and connect them with INSA (Indian National Science Academy). Prof Sharma has invited the suggestions for the members to design best science outreach programmes.

