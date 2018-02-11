IIT-Hyderabad grooves to Kailash Kher

By | Published: 1:09 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: Noted singer Kailash Kher and his band Kailasa rocked the second day of the Indian Institute of Technology’s ELAN&nvision techno-cultural fest here on Saturday.

This apart, much more was on offer for the audience at the fest as the regional auditions of Indian Hip Hop Dance Championship for Hyderabad was conducted by Hip Hop International, India during Breakfree, the intense break dance competition of ELAN&nvision. The participants showed off their skills during the FBB Campus Princess with Miss Sana Dua presiding as the judge for the event.

Software experts had to compete with the best in the 24-hour Hackathon competition, which concluded on Saturday. A host of VR games were set up in association with Smaaash. The audience had a great time watching the machines at work during Robosoccer and Quadcopter Challenge.

For book lovers and quizzers, it was an amazing time to participate in quizzes. The Performance Poetry workshop in association with ATKT.in was enjoyed by many. “I participated in the spoken word poetry workshop and it was an absolutely wonderful experience. I had the opportunity to interact with some great poets and artists,” said Anvita Vishwanathan, a student of Sreenidhi Institute of Technology. Telangana Today is the media partner for the event.