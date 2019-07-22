IIT-Hyderabad hosts hackathon

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyd) recently hosted the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2019 on its campus. The hackathon gave students a platform to solve some pressing problems faced by people daily. The SIH nodal center at IIT-Hyd included nine teams from all over India consisting of six team members, and each with two mentors.

Public Sector Undertaking NALCO, Cognizant, Indian stationery company Kokuyo Camlin and ANIK proposed problem statements for students. And the participants built a working prototype within five days for the problem statements.

Aarohan of AISSMS College of Engineering, Pune, G-TECH team of CV Raman College of Engineering, Odisha, The Turings from University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh, and TechEEE1 of Sri Sivasubrmaniya Nadar College of Engineering, Chennai won the event for their problem statements given for NALCO, Cognizant, Kokuyo Camlin and ANIK respectively.

Faculty coordinator and Associate Professor at Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Hyd, Dr. GVV Sharma, said industry experts mentored nine teams round the clock on diverse projects in areas such as drought control and ocean cleaning.

SIH-2019, Technical Co-ordinator, Nisha Akole said that she got to interact personally with higher officials from various domains during the event.

“It was a steep learning curve going through five days. Overall, it was truly an enriching experience,” Akole said.

