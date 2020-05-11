IIT-Hyderabad invites applications for fellowship at CfHE

By | Published: 12:05 am 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE), Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has invited applications for the fifth batch of its fully-paid fellowship. The programme is open to candidates with medical, engineering and design degrees. It offers a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 during the first year of training and number of fellowships to be offered this year is 25.

The CfHE incubator offers design and 3D fabrication facilities for prototyping of solutions and testing of medical devices and serves as a rapid acceleration platform for the fellows and startups.

According to the IIT-H, the startups and alumni of this fellowship have developed solutions for major healthcare issues affecting India including the Covid-19 pandemic besides infant mortality and other issues.

Speaking about the unique aspects of the CfHE fellowship, IIT-H director Prof. B.S. Murty said, “A need was felt to usher in Innovation and incubation culture in academic institutions. IIT-H has always been progressive to address such needs. With strong research in Biomedical Engineering and a lot of faculty from other departments engaged in interdisciplinary research in allied areas, it was only appropriate to identify healthcare as the theme for this endeavour.”

This full-time in-residence fellowship and training will be strongly hands-on. The programme follows a carefully structured and comprehensive package of the curriculum.

The selection of applicants involves a three-stage process with shortlisting at each stage. An online test will be conducted followed by a hackathon. Shortlisted candidates in hackathon need to take part in the final stage which is a three-day process where candidates get the opportunity to take part in a mock drill with a need analysis, problem statement, ideation, proof of concept and market analysis.

Further details can be obtained from the CfHE website https://cfhe.iith.ac.in/index.html and last date to apply is May 30.

