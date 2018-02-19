IIT Hyderabad organises ELAN

By | Published: 12:26 am 5:45 pm

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has organised a fest ‘ELAN & ηvision’ with a host of colourful and spectacular events.

Events throughout the fest presented infotainment of the highest order. From seminars by IBM on the cutting edge technology to the mesmerising songs at Vibrazione, from the exhibition of contemporary art to the nerve-wracking races for drift king, the event had a lot to offer for both the participants and the viewers.

For those who wanted to just work out their little grey cells, participants had a gripping contest of Mr Detective comprising of six quizzes to choose from and a singular treasure hunt and to the robotics fans, they had Robowars and Robopirates.

The biggest attraction of the event was Vijay Devarkonda’s talk. There was Sunburn concert too in the fest.