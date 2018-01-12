IIT-H is part and parcel of Hyderabad, says Desai

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Sangareddy: The IIT-Hyderabad Director Prof UB Desai has said that the premier institute is part and parcel of Hyderabad city and they would always love to have strong working relation with both industries and State government.

Addressing the industrialists, faculty and students during the inaugural session of Industry Day organised on the premises of IIT-Hyderabad here on Friday, the Director observed that they have far more better relations with the industries and various departments of State government compared to other institutes in India.

Replying to questions raised by the elite industrialists, who attended the session, Desai said that faculty members of IIT have been working with Telangana government on Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bagiratha and several other programmes to help the government better implement them while couple of other faculty were helping the Telangana Police Department to improve the policing.

When a representative from Mahendra & Mahendra made an appeal to IIT Director seeking their involvement in development of Sangareddy district, the Director said that they are always ready to work with local organisations and government bodies as they love to leave some positive impact on their neighbourhood.

Desai further said that their faculty were working with prestigious institutes such as DRDO, DMRL, RCI , BHEL and many others. While one of the faculty Nisanthi Dongari is working with DRDO by playing a crucial role in developing the ballistic missiles, another professor Kiran Kuchi is making key contribution in realising the 5G dream. When the 5G would be operationalised, the Director said, they would proudly say that IIT-Hyderabad had a role in 5G technology development.

Earlier, in his power point presentation, the Director elaborated about their institute’s ten-year-long successful journey and how they became one of the premier institutes in a shortspan of ten years. He also explained about their strong bonding with Japan’s industries.

Later, the representatives of various industries, who have attended the meeting presented their innovative works before the faculty and students of IIT-H.