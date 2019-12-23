IIT-Hyderabad professor gets young achievers award

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Sangareddy: Chandrashekar Sharma, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-H), has received the Young Achievers Award. The award was presented by Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India in recognition for his contribution to Condensed Matter of Physics.

Sharma received the award during the 64th DAE Symposium on Solid State Physics held at IIT-Jodhpur Campus from December 18 to 22. The IIT Faculty member, who won various awards in the past for his researches, thanked his guru Prof Asthoush Sharma for his guidance and his students for their support.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .