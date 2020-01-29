IIT-Hyderabad renames hostels after Indian scientists

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) renamed all its hostel buildings after 10 ancient Indian scientists and experts.

The hostel buildings, which were earlier called A, B, C, D, E, G, H, I, J and P, are now renamed after ancient scientists who made significant contribution to the field of science. IIT-H named them after Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Susruta, Kautilya, Vyas, Brahmagupta, Varhamihira, Maitreyi, Gargi and Kapila.

According to the institute’s authorities, several new hostel buildings, the construction of which is under way, will be named after modern Indian scientists. Interestingly, students conducted an in-house poll to select the names of the scientists. The faculty observed that the students would draw inspiration from the scientists and their work as they would remember them in their day-to-day life.

