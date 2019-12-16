IIT Hyderabad sees surge in international offers

By | Published: 12:40 am 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: Students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad witnessed a surge in getting placed abroad as they secured 38 international offers during Phase I of Placements for the 2019-20 academic year. The students secured a total of 271 offers from 96 companies by the end of Phase I of campus placements. This includes the 37 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO), which are the results of student internships.

Phase I of placements was conducted between December 1 and 12, with Phase II scheduled to begin during January.

Speaking about the placements, Dr. Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In-Charge (Placements), IIT Hyderabad, said: “There is a significant increase in international offers this year when compared to last year. For the current placement year 2019-20, we have received 38 international offers (as on December 121) from 15 companies across three countries (i.e. USA, Japan & Taiwan), when compared to last placement year (2018-19), when we had received 22 international offers from 8 companies across 2 countries (Japan & Taiwan).”

A total of 483 students registered for placements across departments for placements for the Academic Year 2019-20. Most of the job offers were from IT and ITES sectors. In the current placement year 2019-20, for circuit branches, the Institute have crossed more than 80% of placement during Phase – I.

“This year in phase 1 itself we surpassed our past year record of phases 1 and 2. Further, we had a surge in international offers, with 15% of placed students securing offers abroad. Previous year 9% of offers were international. The international research and academic collaborations of IITH are creating new opportunities for our students,” Dr. Yemula said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .