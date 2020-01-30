IIT-Hyderabad sets goal to be in top 400 global institutes

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Sangareddy: With an objective to become one of the top 400 Institutes in the world and top 6 among technological institutes in the country in the next four years, the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) authorities unveiled a plan to further improve its ranking. The second generation IIT is ranked between 600 and 800 by various ranking agencies currently, while the NIFR had given it the 8th rank.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday after unveiling the roadmap to make the institute a top 400 Institute, IIT-H Director Prof BS Murthy said the institute would introduce more industry oriented programmes from the next academic year apart from increasing the tenure of internship from the existing two months to an entire semester period. He said that they had decided to allow the students to spend the entire 6th semester as an internship.

Saying that they were going to introduce industry relevant M-Tech courses by setting up a new department called “Management and Entrepreneurship” from the coming academic year, Prof Murthy said that they would introduce M-Tech in e-waste management, cyber security, advance manufacturing, healthcare entrepreneurship and others. Saying that they would ensure the Industry leaders make frequent visits and make the students visit the industries quite frequently, the Director said that they would build a better connection between the IIT and industry.

Saying that they wanted to produce job creators rather than job seekers at their institute, Murthy said that they would extend proper support to develop an idea into a start up even by extending financial support. To further extend priority to the research, the Director said that they would increase the funding on research from Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore in a four years time. He further said that they aimed to increase the companies to 40 at the research park from the existing 5 and startups to 50 from the existing 20. A research park cum incubation Cell, which would have 1.5 lakh Sq.ft area, will be readied within a couple of years time house the companies and startups. Dean (Corporate Communications and Public Relations) Prof C Krishna Mohan and others were present.

