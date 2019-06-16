IIT-Hyderabad studies mercury levels in humans

By | Published: 12:33 am 6:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-Hyd) researchers have found that people living in a city with active coal-fired power plants and consuming local aquatic produce may have higher mercury levels in the body.

They arrived at this finding after analyzing the amounts of mercury in the hair of over 600 people in three cities in India. Mercury is a neurotoxin that is distributed in the environment and present in many products encountered in daily life. It is used in industry and consumer products, exists as a natural impurity in ores, is non-degradable, and widely circulates within and between ecosystems.

The research team headed by Dr. Asif Qureshi, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Hyd chose three cities for the analysis – Hyderabad, with no specific local mercury source, Vasco da Gama, a city along the West Coast, with again no specific mercury source but probably more fish-eaters, and Nellore, a coastal city in Andhra Pradesh with several coal-fired power plants.

After collating information on demography, body mass index, dietary patterns, professions and other variables of more than 600 people in these cities, the research team analysed the amount of mercury in their bodies.

Speaking about the Study, Dr. Qureshi said, “In modern times, the non-occupational exposure of humans to mercury comes from food, especially fish, and rice grown in contaminated fields. Coal-fired power plants are estimated to be the largest emitters of mercury to the atmosphere. The total mercury emissions in India are estimated to become around 540 tons in 2020. In addition to neurotoxicity, mercury has also been implicated in adverse effects on lungs and kidneys, and heart diseases. So, how much of mercury are Indians exposed to? This is a question we attempt to answer.”

According to Qureshi, hair is an excellent indicator of mercury in the body. Accordingly, strands of hair were cut from the occipital (back) region of the heads of participants and analyzed using direct mercury analyzer equipment. The survey showed that nearly 5.5 per cent of the people tested had mercury levels above the current US-EPA reference.

It was found that the women of child-bearing age surveyed in this study had generally lower hair mercury than the women of child-bearing age in the US or EU. The study was recently reported in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, a peer-reviewed a Public Health journal.