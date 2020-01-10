IIT-Hyderabad to organise E-Summit 2k20 on January 18-19

By | Published: 3:27 pm

Sangareddy: IIT-H (Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad) E-Cell is organising ‘E-Summit 2k20’ on January 18 and 19, 2020. One of the biggest Entrepreneurship Conclaves in India, ‘E-Summit 2k20’ aims to inspire and educate students inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage early entrepreneurs to take and manage bigger risks.

The event is also aimed at providing more business world insights to the attendees from industry experts. It will be centered on the theme ‘Re-envisioning India-2020.’ A series of talks and panel discussions have been scheduled to delve deeper into the idea of innovation itself, and what a startup needs to flourish in the market.

The E-Cell had initiated an outreach that covered more than 1,00,000 people. Over 90 startups are expected to participate in this event.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this event, Dharmgya Sharma, Head – E Cell, Said “E-Summit 2k20 is unique in itself as this time we are going to re-envision India 2020 and talk about how it is different from what we imagined India of this decade to be 10 years back. Also, we will discuss new decade technology and Startups who will penetrate deep into the Indian as well as foreign markets.”

As part of this Summit, a ‘Campus Ambassador’ was launched, providing students with an opportunity to be more closely associated with the event than just another participant. A Campus Ambassador will be the first contact between E-summit and his/her college. One reason to consider becoming a Campus Ambassador is that of the experience it offers. In this role, students will have the opportunity to build their skills, get internship opportunities, an official certificate, win exciting gifts and event passes, the chance to organise events and a chance to meet the speakers and entrepreneurs.

Several competitions are being held as part of ‘E-Summit 2k20’.

