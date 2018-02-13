IIT-Hyderabad’s ‘Elan and Nvision’ fest concludes

By | Published: 1:27 am

Hyderabad: Ninth edition of the techno-cultural bonanza ‘Elan and Nvision’ of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, came to a spectacular end, leaving everyone who attended the gala event with unforgettable memories of the most remarkable college fest in Hyderabad.

Elan-e-Jung, platform for rockstars of tomorrow, and Walk the Ramp for the beauty queens were a great start for what would turn out to be a great day.

The biggest attraction was in the evening when actor Vijay Devarakonda of ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame took centrestage and delivered a talk. The genuine and heartfelt speech of the young actor left everyone with goosebumps.

This was followed by Sunburn concert. As people gyrated to the beats of Rave Radio, getting into the groove took on a whole new meaning. Events throughout the day presented infotainment of the highest order.

From seminars by IBM on cutting edge technology to the mesmerising songs at Vibrazione, from the exhibition of contemporary art to the nerve-wracking races for Drift King, the day had a lot to offer for both the participants and the viewers.

There was a lot to offer for those who wanted to just work out their little grey cells. With a gripping contest of Mr Detective, a host of six quizzes to choose from and a treasure hunt, they had a great time.

