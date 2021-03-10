IIT Hyderabad’s techno-cultural fest ELAN & ηVision from Thursday

The social cause theme of this year is mental health awareness, one of the most talked-about topics in 2020, when everyone was confined at home with no means of interaction.

Hyderabad: ELAN & ηVision, the annual techno-cultural fest of IIT Hyderabad, is going to be one of the biggest online extravaganzas of the year and begins from March 11 to go on till 14.

In view of the pandemic situation, the event is going online but is embellished with several artists gracing the fest with their entrancing performances. The 12th edition of this 4-day extravaganza celebrates the notion of childhood and promises to leave one reminiscing the good old days with the theme ‘Fables of a Moppet’.

The social cause theme of this year is mental health awareness, one of the most talked-about topics in 2020, when everyone was confined at home with no means of interaction. ELAN & ηVision also takes pride in hosting several mental health speakers under the social cause initiative – Sangharsh- on a variety of topics – anxiety, depression and many more.

The event has an exciting line-up of celebrities. Zakir Khan – one of the coveted stand-up comedians who has never failed to impress the audience with his relatable comedy is one the pinnacle of the fiesta. It also has enthralling performances from the mentalist magician Suhani Shah, talk-show with the ‘Sweety’ of Mirzapur – Shriya Pilgaonkar and wrapping up the final night of the fest will be the band ‘Nalayak’. Larsen & Toubro Limited is the title sponsor.

Stavan Christian, Overall Head Elan & ηVision said, “We have a huge catalogue of contests encompassing technical and cultural domains, along with technical workshops to bring out the participant’s true potential and to guide and help them take their talent to the next level.”

Several competitions and workshops apart to win here are prizes worth Rs 3 lakhs. For more information and to register, visit ‘elan.org.in’.

Telangana Today is the media partner for ELAN & ηVision 2021.

