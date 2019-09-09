IIT-M, CII team up to promote innovative green start-ups

By | Published: 5:41 pm 5:43 pm

Chennai: IIT-Madras and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) would be collaborating to nurture and promote innovative green start-ups across the country.

The tie-up, IIT-Madras said, would facilitate novel research ideas and ventures in clean tech space, besides enabling startups in reaching out to industry for networking and business opportunities.

An MoU has been signed between Gopalakrishnan-Deshpande Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GDC) of IIT Madras and CII – Sohrabji Green Business Centre (CII-Godrej GBC).

In a statement, GDC’s CEO R Raghuttama Rao said, “This collaboration with CII will enable the young researchers and entrepreneurs to validate their ideas and assumptions with experienced industry veterans, thereby helping in creating more robust start-ups.”

Chairman of CII-Godrej GBC Jamshyd N Godrej said there is so much to be done to face the climatic challenges.

“The need of the hour is to design and develop models, which are ecologically superior and economically viable. Green entrepreneurs and start-ups have an important role in addressing ecological issues,” he said.