IIT-M paper cited by chief advisor to UK PM

By | Published: 12:36 am 4:59 pm

Chennai: An Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) research paper was among the papers cited by Dominic Cummings, Chief Special Adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to revamp decision-making strategies.

Published in the reputed peer reviewed international journal Scientific Reports of Nature, the research paper titled ‘Early warning signals for critical transitions in a thermoacoustic system’ was the first research cited by Dominic Cummings in his blog.

The research paper looked at early warning systems in physics that could be applied to other areas from finance to epidemics. Cummings substantiates his stand for applying these novel technologies for a nation’s strategy building exercise. He hopes to create a set of experts consisting of physicists, mathematicians and data scientists to deal with the major social and economic issues of UK.

Highlighting the applications envisaged in this research, Dr RI Sujith, the lead researcher and Chair Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “We used analytics to detect transitions that lead to failure in engineering systems such as gas turbine engines. Other applications which we envisaged were the transitions that happen in financial markets, instabilities in power grids leading to blackout and sudden failure of vital organs in the human body.”

The Research paper was published by a team lead by Dr. R. I. Sujith, Chair Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, and comprising Dr. E.A. Gopalakrishnan (currently, Assistant Professor, CEN, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham) who did his PhD with Prof. Sujith, Tony John (PhD student, Georgia Institute of Technology) who did his Master’s thesis with Prof. Sujith, Prof. Partha Sharathi Dutta (Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, IIT Ropar) and Yogita Sharma (currently Post-Doctoral Researcher, UC Berkeley) who did her PhD with Prof. Dutta. The study was funded by the Office of Naval Research Global (ONRG, USA).