IIT Madras, 6 IITs plan research on rural technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has joined hands with the Rural Technology Action Groups (RuTAG) of six other IITs to organize a three-day International Conference on ‘Rural Technology Development and Delivery’ with the objective of attracting more mainstream research in rural technologies.

It is bringing RuTAG teams, faculty and students from IITs in addition to organizations working in related fields to discuss achievements, difficulties and the way forward. RuTAG is an initiative conceptualized and supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India as a mechanism to provide a high demanddriven science and technology interventions for rural areas through IITs and other technical institutions. RuTAG centers have been established at seven IITs (Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Delhi, Roorkee, Bombay, and Kanpur).

Over 150 participants including researchers, policymakers and industry partners are participating in the conference. The event, through paper presentations and speaker discussions, focuses on ‘Dissemination and Scaling of Rural Innovations’ and is exploring the possibility of attracting funding through government schemes and CSR grants, among other options.

Themes

The conclave themes are on rural technology solutions like innovative designs for rural livelihoods, water resources, energy systems, landscapes and rural environment and smart technologies for rural development: education, healthcare and ICT.

