IIT Madras alumnus donates Rs 5 crore for maintenance of hostels

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Alumnus Dr. Krishna Chivukula, owner and chairman, Board of Directors, INDO US MIM TEC Private Ltd, has donated Rs. 5 crore to renovate the campus hostels and augment existing maintenance facilities.

An initial sum of Rs. 2.5 crore has already been handed over to the Institute to renovate the Cauvery Hostel, which was the firstever hostel to be constructed on the campus. Hostels at IIT Madras are named after rivers. Its construction began in the year 1961. While the continued support of the Government is important to enable providing well-maintained hostel accommodations to students, this one-time contribution will help elevate the hostels to world-class standards for the benefit of several generations of future students.

Two more hostels will be identified by the Institute for renovation. Dr. Krishna Chivukula presented the cheque to Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Relations), IIT Madras, on January 8.

Thanking the donor for his generous contribution to the welfare of students, Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (International and Alumni Relations), IIT Madras, said, “Alumni-Giving at IIT Madras has made a huge difference to several key initiatives. We are very grateful to Dr. Chivukula who has come forward to support this very important requirement on our campus.”

This contribution, which was part of the Institute’s #KeepIt- Flowing campaign to support the hostels, will help the Institute to execute face-lift works in restrooms including water proofing, façade improvements in corridor and staircase, painting, shoe rack fixing, gardening, development of play fields, cycle parking and façade improvement at the main entrance, among others.

Expressing happiness at being able to contribute to the development of his Alma Mater, Dr. Krishna Chivukula, M.Tech [Aero], 1970, said, “IIT Madras gave me world-class education at literally ‘zero cost.’ This led to my being admitted to the Harvard Business School, which in turn led to my being successful in life. I am delighted to be able to give back to the Institution that was the root cause of my success. I sincerely urge my fellow IITians to experience the same joy that I experience!”

Cauvery Hostel was constructed in 1961 with a capacity to accommodate 216 students in single occupancy. The hostel was expanded in 2002 to accommodate another 171 students. Since 2018, the rooms have been converted as double occupancy rooms to accommodate around 750 students.

