IIT-Madras opens admission to BSc Data Science

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Friday opened admission to BSc in Programming and Data Science programme for students of Class XI and XII. College students, working professionals, and those taking a career break can also apply. The Institute has invited applications for the May 2022 term.

In an effort to take pressure off students by giving them an opportunity to secure an admission in IIT Madras while in school, IIT Madras now permits students right from Class XI to apply for the qualifier process, according to a press release.

Students who complete Class XI by May 2022 or those currently in Class XII can apply for the May 2022 term qualifier process and if they qualify, they can start the coursework after completing their Class XII, it said.

There is no limit on the number of seats and hence anyone who qualifies can enter the programme. Learners who are eligible for the JEE Advanced 2021 exam can directly join the BSc programme in May 2022, it said.

The last date to apply for the May term is April 20. Interested students can apply through the website https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in/.

