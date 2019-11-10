IIT Madras student commits suicide

By | Published: 1:16 pm

Chennai: A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday, the police said.

Fatima Latif, a native of Kerala, was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute, the police said.

A statement from IIT Madras said: “It is with deep grief and sadness that IIT Madras has to inform the passing away of a first year undergraduate student of Humanities and Social Sciences Department, last night (November 8). ”

Fatima was a first-year undergrad student staying at Sarayu hostel on the campus.

Earlier, her parents called in her friends to inquire and check up on her. While checking her, the door was found locked from inside on Saturday till 11:30 a.m. When the door was broke open, she was found hanging from the fan inside the room.

The institute informed the Kottupuram police about the incident.

Police revealed that Fatima was separated from her family for the first time and had scored less marks in her internal exam last week in their preliminary investigation. They are also investigating other angles for suicide.