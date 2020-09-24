IIT-Madras team boots up indigenous chip

‘MOUSHIK’ can cater to rapidly growing IoT devices, an integral part of Smart Cities of Digital India

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras have successfully booted up ‘MOUSHIK’, an indigenously-made microprocessor. It is a processor cum ‘system on chip’ that can cater to the rapidly growing IoT devices, an integral part of Smart Cities of Digital India.

The ‘MOUSHIK’ was conceptualised, designed and developed at the Pratap Subrahmanyam Centre for Digital Intelligence and Secure Hardware Architecture (PS-CDISHA) of the RISE Group, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Madras.

The IIT-Madras on Thursday said the ‘MOUSHIK’ is an indigenous RISC-V microprocessor and is the third chip of the SHAKTI family, all of which were conceptualised and developed by the Centre and were first time ‘silicon successes’.

According to the Institute, the ‘MOUSHIK’ can be included in field applications for smart cards-credit cards, ID cards, debit cards, travel cards for metros and driving licences. It can be also included for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) besides for office management systems including attendance, surveillance cameras and safe locks, personalized health management systems, consumer electronics including but not restricted to washing machines and water pump monitoring systems

Elaborating on the processes behind ‘MOUSHIK,’ Prof Kamakoti Veezhinathan of Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Group, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT-Madras, said, “There are three steps involved in the making of a microprocessor, namely design, fabrication and post-silicon boot-up. All three processes for MOUSHIK were undertaken in India, demonstrating an ‘Atma Nirbhar’ ecosystem in digital design productization.”

“The design of the microprocessor, motherboard printed circuit board design, assembly and post-silicon boot-up were done at IIT-Madras. The foundry-specific backend design and fabrication was undertaken at Semi-Conductor Laboratory of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in Chandigarh and manufacturing of this motherboard was done at Bengaluru. Shakthi MOUSHIK SOC will constitute the heart of an indigenously-developed motherboard called ‘Ardonyx 1.0’,” Prof. Kamakoti said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .