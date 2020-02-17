IIT Mandi celebrating 10 years

By | Published: 12:34 am 3:41 pm

The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, which began its journey in 2009, is celebrating 10 years of pioneering initiatives in engineering education, Research and Development (R&D), societal impact and international collaborations.

Prof Timothy Gonsalves, Director of IIT Mandi since its inception, said in 2010, IIT Mandi adopted a strategy of working on research directed towards solving major challenges of the Himalayan Region and of India. “We crafted a unique project based learning approach and a collaborative inter-disciplinary culture. These factors enabled our exceptionally talented and dedicated faculty and students to crack challenging societal and academic problems.”

In 10 years, IIT Mandi has developed state-of-the-art infrastructure with a built-up area of 1.40 lakh sq.mt comprising of housing for more than 1600 students, 125 faculty and 61 staff members, cutting-edge laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, and facilities for sports and extracurricular activities.

This includes a 750-seater auditorium which is one-of-its-kind in the region and has already started hosting national and international conferences and workshops. The Institute is on track towards completing 2.16 lakh sq.mt of construction by early 2021 to provide for 2,580 students and 200 faculty, plus staff members.

Academic Programmes at IIT Mandi: To cater to the growing and changing needs of Indian industry and the aspirations of students, IIT Mandi has introduced several specialized programmes in the past 10 years.

The Institute is currently offering B.Tech. programmes in 7 disciplines and Masters programme in 11 disciplines, in additional to Doctoral programmes in Science, Engineering and Humanities and Social Sciences. In 2019, the Institute became the first IIT to introduce a full-fledged B.Tech. degree in Data Science and Engineeringwhich emphasises the integration of theory and practice.

Recognising the importance of Data Science in future years, the Institute gives exposure to Data Science to all BTech and several post-graduate students via customised courses.

