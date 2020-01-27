IIT Roorkee’s MBA programme

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is inviting applications for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme. The MBA at IIT Roorkee is a regular residential programme spread over two academic years.

The course structure is designed to impart knowledge of the core management concepts and techniques in the first year which is, after that, upgraded to advanced knowledge and practicing skills in the areas of specialisation opted for by the students in the final year. Eligibility criteria: Graduates or a professional qualification equivalent to that of a University degree recognized by UGC, in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General/EWS/OBC and 55% for SC/ST/PwD [Differently abled] having CAT-2019 percentile. The percentage will be considered based on aggregate marks/CGPA awarded in qualifying degree examination OR JEE qualified IIT Graduates with CGPA 7 or above are waived-off for CAT percentile. Final year students are also eligible to apply.

If selected, they will be admitted provisionally, provided they complete all requirements for the qualifying degree with minimum percentage and CGPA or its equivalent by the specified date. The deadline to submit applications is January 31. Only online applications are accepted. Further details are available on the official website- https://www.iitr.ac.in/departments/DM/.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .