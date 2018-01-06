IIT Ropar conducts International conference on digital forensics

By | Published: 5:35 pm 5:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) in collaboration with University of Tulsa, USA, organized the 14th Annual IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics from January 3 to January 5 in New Delhi. The three-day conference witnessed an overwhelming participation from law enforcement agencies, Central as well as State forensic science laboratories, academia, and the industry from all over India.

Dr Gaurav Gupta, General Chair of the conference and Scientist ‘D’ at Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), said, “There was an urgent need for a platform for Indian digital forensic enthusiasts which can now be catered by the Digital Forensics Group India, created during the conference. We would like to urge the Indian digital forensic community to join the group and contribute towards advancing the knowledge base to counter the menace of computer frauds and cyber-crimes.”

Leading researchers, academicians & technical minds from top universities, forensic lab have suggested new technical solutions for efficient and scalable solutions to solve cases of computer frauds cybercrimes. The techniques and hand on solutions were demonstrated in the areas of mobile, cloud, network, embedded device forensics, IoT and biometrics. The work on detecting source of hard copy document was presented which is unique and need of the hour for the communications of confidential information; especially among Government communications involving VIPs. The work compromises of next generation forensics using Artificial Intelligence & machine learning techniques. This work makes significant contribution to advancements of digital forensics & challenges researchers to push boundaries of technology. On third day of the Conference, there was a special session held especially for law enforcement agencies.

Dr. Somitra Kr Sanadhya, the Organizing Chair of the Conference and Associate Professor, Dept. of CSE, IIT Ropar, expressed his happiness on IFIP WG 11.9 committee’s decision on providing India the opportunity to host the upcoming 16th IFIP WG 11.9 International Conference on Digital Forensics in 2020.