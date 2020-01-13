IITH celebrates Alumni Day

By | Published: 12:32 am 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, celebrated its Alumni Day here on January 5. This year, the Institute also announced the first set of Alumni Awards. The following received the awards under categories: Sai Chandra Teja R (M Tech- EE, Batch – 2012) awarded ‘Excellence in Alumni Relations; Pranay Ramesh Patil (BTech – EE, Batch – 2013) awarded ‘Excellent Services to the National Programs’; Ankit Mishra (BTech – EE, Batch – 2014) awarded ‘Excellence in Entrepreneurship’; Dr Dan Sathiaraj (PhD – MSME, Batch – 2016) awarded ‘Excellence in Academics’; and Dr Bhavesh Garg (PhD – LA, Batch – 2018) awarded ‘Excellence in Academics’.

Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, recalled how overwhelming it was to see the Institute’s alumni in Japan and knowing they are excelling in their fields. He highlighted the importance of mentoring the existing students. Prof. Murthy also announced the first weekend of every year as Alumni Day for IIT Hyderabad from this year onwards. Regarding the need for training and development of alumni, he agreed to support alumni with a certified course in their field of work.

Speaking with the alumni, BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, and Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient Ltd., said, “IITians are valued across the globe for their intellect and IIT Hyderabad alumni now has a responsibility to make the Institute a known entity among all IITs.” He also spoke about the need and importance of endowment and how the Institute’s alumni can play a pivotal role in it. He also announced the PAN India IIT Meet which will be hosted by IIT Hyderabad in December 2020.

On the initiatives of Alumni Association of the Institute, S Shalu Kumar, President, IIT Hyderabad Alumni Association, said, “Alumni undertake a Mentorship Programme where they mentor first-year students. An Alumni does an exclusive mentoring session for one new student.” He further added, “To increase the Alumni-connect, IIT Hyderabad’s alumni are meeting as often and wherever possible. For example, in November 2019, out of 130 alumni based in Japan, around 100 alumni turned up to meet the new Director, Prof. BS Murty.”

The Alumni Association will also be launching a website where success stories of those who had a hard time in the life will be shared. The association has also made the following commitment to the current batch of students: “You Propose” (A project or initiative) and “We will Support” (fund it).

