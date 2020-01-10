IJU welcomes SC Judgment on internet lockdown in J&K

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) welcomed the Supreme Court judgement, which slammed the Union Government, for prolonged lockdown of internet and communication services in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 following the scrapping of Article 370. A bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice B R Gavai ordered the state administration to review all orders issued in this regard within a week. The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) filed an Intervention Petition (IP) in the case filed by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin challenging the internet and mobile lockdown.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) President K Sreenivas Reddy and Secretary General and member of the Press Council of India (PCI) Balwinder Singh Jammu said the apex court judgment that ‘an indefinite internet shutdown is abuse of power and mere expression of dissent or disagreement against a government decision cannot be reason for Internet suspension’ was a reminder to the union government that it could not trample on the freedom of the press and the freedom of expression for its narrow political ends.

“We are happy that the Supreme Court has recognised that the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to internet within Article 19 and restrictions on it have to follow principles of proportionality under Article 19(2),” the IJU leaders said. However, they expressed disappointment that the Court stopped short of ‘striking down’ the communications lock down in Jammu and Kashmir, and instead asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all orders banning the internet within a week.

Sreenivas Reddy and Balwinder Jammu called upon the journalists organisations and the civil society to legally challenge any and all internet shut downs in appropriate courts as the apex court judgment clearly held that such orders were justifiable.

