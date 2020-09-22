Ikea’s ‘Better Living’ app helps reduce carbon footprint

Company’s sustainability initiative witnessed 27,485 user app downloads in India, a highest among IKEA globally and ahead of Russia at 19,000 downloads

Hyderabad: IKEA introduced the Better Living Challenge 2020, a gamified process that converts sustainability tips into actions that customers can log in the Better Living app when they do the same in real-life. In India, the challenge helped save 37,800 kgs of carbon footprint, equivalent to burning 44,000 litres of diesel.

The app also helped to conserve 1.4 million litres of water, equivalent to the drinking water requirement of 1.86 lakh people in India. The challenge helped waste segregation of 9,600 kgs, equivalent to average daily waste generated in 12,000 households of Indian Metro cities.

The challenge witnessed 27,485 user downloads in India, a highest among IKEA globally and ahead of Russia at 19,000 downloads. IKEA Better Living Challenge raised awareness and built knowledge on resource use and ways to reduce environmental footprint. The challenge began on 9th August and went on till 24th August 2020.

“The app has helped us in elevating our sustainability agenda, our customers, co-workers and partners are interested in tracking the impact of their actions on the planet and understand what actions they can take to adopt sustainable way of life at home,” says Preet Dhupar, CFO and Sustainability Lead, IKEA India.

Cashback offers as prizes were given to top 100 winners. Most performed actions in the challenge were – refilling a water bottle, switching off lights, saving a flush, natural temperature control and giving electronic devices a break.

