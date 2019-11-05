IKP fostering innovation

By | Published: 12:45 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: With an aim to boost innovation, IKP Knowledge Park (in Genome Valley) is going to open its Agri-Innovation Translation Centre at the newly developed 1.13 lakh sq ft Sustainability Innovation Centre (SINC) at IKP campus on November 8. The agri centre, which will come up in 7,500 sq ft area will focus on agri-biotechnology, plant protection, seed and enzymes research.

K T Rama Rao, Minister for Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana will inaugurate the Agri-Innovation Translation Centre at the newly developed 1.13 lakh sq ft Sustainability Innovation Centre (SINC) at IKP campus on November 8 morning, in the presence of Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and N Vaghul, former chairman, ICICI Bank and IKP.

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) are going to be the key partners in the creation of Agri-Innovation Translation Centre. IKP Knowledge Park is going to enter into a memorandum of understanding with IRCISAT to collaborate on several areas of agricultural research. Another MoU will be signed with the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute of Chandigarh.

Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, chairman & CEO, IKP told Telangana Today, “We are going to collaborate with five companies in agriculture space. In addition to agriculture, the SINC will also focus on areas such as water, nutrition, sanitation, food and maternal & child health. We have land and we can construct additional facilities. If needed, we will also create another 1-2 lakh sq ft for SINC to accommodate more facilities, within the campus. SINC is the future.”

Several large and medium size companies have carried out and are carrying out research and development at IKP campus. US Pharmacopeia, DuPont, Nektar Therapeutics (later moved out), Laurus Labs, Adama, Sai Life Sciences and Pulse Pharma are some of the companies that have used IKP as their base.

SME Hub



Prasad Ede, COO & CFO, IKP, said, “We are creating a SME Hub with research infrastructure that will aid these companies. The hub could have several modular research facilities which could be used on the pay-per-use basis. Already infrastructure for this facility is being created.”

IKP is creating a SME Hub spread over 75,000 sq ft, which will be operational by March 2020. There will be 50 modular labs in this hub that will benefit several SMEs that are looking to engage in active research.

Tech Transfer Cell

Deepanwita Chattopadhyay said, “Intellectual property protection is a key for researchers, innovators and startups. We are creating a unique technology transfer cell that will enable collaborations among companies, institutions and countries. This will be set up next year. BIRAC is going to support this initiative. We will be BIRAC’s regional centre here. We already have started hiring team for this cell.”

IKP is already working with countries such as Myanmar, Uganda and Sri Lanka for exchange of research works to benefit each other.

Millennium Conference

International Knowledge Millennium Conference IKMC2019 will held at its campus in Genome Valley and at HICC on November 8 and 9. The theme of IKMC2019 is Planet and We: Our Connected Future. IKMC2019 will deliberate on how solutions that aim to holistically address impacts on human and natural ecosystems are being developed through application of disruptive technologies. How do we move from being economically efficient to being ecologically efficient?

There will be a facility tour and a panel discussion chaired by Dr Renu Swarup on Shaping Tomorrow: IKP2.0 – The Next 20 years. The event will be attended by around 500 delegates and guests from across India spanning large companies, startups and innovators, incubator managers, experts, investors, government officials and policy makers.

The conference will host a Startup Product Exhibition where 75 selected startups in medtech, industrial biotech, agriculture and mobility & IoT from across India will present their technologies. An eminent panel of jury will select the most promising solutions in different categories for cash award and mentorship. The other highlights of IKMC2019 are curated workshops for startups, IP Clinic and one-on-one mentorship opportunities.

