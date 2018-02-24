IKP-incubated startup to set up plant

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The ICICI Knowledge Park (IKP) is a science incubator in Hyderabad and is home to about 15 startups currently with 100 startups virtually. One of the startups from IKP is slowly and steadily making its mark in the probiotic product space. The 10-month-old startup called Grasmicrobe is the brainchild of Karimnagar-born Dr Raghavendra Ponnala and is working on technology wherein we do not loose on good bacteria in our products.

Grasmicrobe is also set to establish its own plant in the second phase of Genome Valley, which will be operational by August. Currently, the company is working on research in two areas – one on making safe drinking water from different sources of water and second on making good bacteria through probiotic products. “We will be manufacturing our probiotic products in the manufacturing unit that we are setting up. These products will be for the third party users and will have a capacity of two 5,000 litre capacity,” said Ponnala.

The startup estimates an investment of Rs 6.5 crore to 7 crore in the facility and plans to break-even in the next two to three years. Although right now it is looking at the nutritional segment but going ahead it is looking at getting into the dairy segment by 2020. Probiotic bacteria are those bacteria which are good for health and are retained in our intestine so that the lost bacterium gets replaced. They are found in our daily food items like curd and buttermilk but are slowly getting replaced by bad bacteria.