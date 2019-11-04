IKP Knowledge Park preparing blueprint for next phase

By | Published: 5:08 pm

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park is planning to celebrate its 20-year journey through a series of events anchored around its flagship International Knowledge Millennium Conference, IKMC 2019, to be held at its campus in Genome Valley and at HICC on November 8 and 9. The Park is planning to release its blueprint for IKP 2.0 during the occasion.

The theme of IKMC 2019 is Planet and We: Our Connected Future. IKMC 2019 will deliberate on how solutions that aim to holistically address impacts on human and natural ecosystems are being developed through application of disruptive technologies. How do we move from being economically efficient to being ecologically efficient?

K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT, MA&UD, Industries & Commerce, Public Enterprises, Mines & Geology and NRI Affairs, Government of Telangana will inaugurate the Agri-Innovation Translation Centre at the newly developed 1.13 lakh sq ft Sustainability Innovation Centre (SINC) at IKP campus on November 8 morning. The inauguration of the centre will be in the presence of Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and N Vaghul, former chairman, ICICI Bank and IKP. This will be followed by a facility tour and a panel discussion chaired by Dr Renu Swarup on Shaping Tomorrow: IKP2.0 – The Next 20 years.

The evening at HICC will celebrate partnerships that IKP has forged through its journey and unveil the new logo of IKP2.0. The Chief Guest for the evening is Dr SK Joshi IAS, chief secretary, Government of Telangana. Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce, IT & BT, Govt of Telangana will be the Guest of Honour.

Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, chairman & CEO, IKP said, “The 20-year anniversary marks an important milestone for us as we look back at the vision and mission of IKP, our achievements and the strong relationships that we built along this journey with the entire innovation community. The dream that prompted the founders to start this unique experiment of creating a ‘world-class centre for leading-edge business-driven research’ in a 200-acre campus in Hyderabad, over time grew into a pan-India innovation ecosystem.Its time to recognise all those who helped us shape IKP, and we are delighted at this opportunity”.

The event will be attended by around 500 delegates and guests from across India spanning large companies, startups and innovators, incubator managers, experts, investors, government officials and policy makers.

Prasad Ede, COO & CFO, IKP explained, “IKP has so far supported around 520 innovative companies and projects. The conference will host a Startup Product Exhibition where 75 selected startups in medtech, industrial biotech, agriculture and mobility & IoT from across India will present their technologies. An eminent panel of jury will select the most promising solutions in different categories for cash award and mentorship.”

The other high points of IKMC 2019 are curated workshops for startups, IP Clinic and one-on-one mentorship opportunities.