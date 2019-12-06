IKP Knowledge Park, Victorian govt partners in AMR prevention

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Victorian Government, IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad and BIRAC, DBT, Government of India launched a concurrent Grand Challenge Programme on Solutions for Prevention & Management of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) through societal empowerment.

Formally launching the programme, Victorian Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos, said, “Like countries across the world, Australia and India face growing challenges in infection control and antimicrobial resistance. We are launching this initiative to encourage cutting-edge tech projects that address this global challenge.”

Mikakos added this collaboration aimed to bring together the skills and knowledge in the healthcare and start-up sectors to find innovative solutions to the shared challenge of AMR.

Dr Renu Swarup, secretary DBT and chairperson, BIRAC said, “AMR is recognised by WHO as an increasingly serious threat to global public health that requires action from all countries. DBT is part of a global consortium working on new antimicrobial medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic tools. AMR however is a complex problem, and there is a need to use innovative technology led ways to educate and empower individuals, groups and our respective communities on infection prevention and control practices.”

The launch was attended by over 40 experts and innovators working in the area of public health including a senior delegation from Victoria.

Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, chairman & CEO, IKP briefed the gathering on the concurrent release of a Call for Solutions that will be launched in the two countries around March 2020 inviting proposals from Victorian and Indian start-ups.

“Two winning teams will be chosen, one each from India and Victoria, through a tiered selection and acceleration process, for scaling their solutions in the two geographies”.

