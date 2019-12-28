Ilaiyaraaja selected for Harivarasanam award

By | Published: 1:49 pm 1:55 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned musician and composer Ilaiyaraaja has been selected for this year’s Harivarasanam award.

The award, comprising a cash prize of Rs one lakh, citation and a plaque, will be presented at a function at Sabarimala Sannidhanam next month.

Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran announced the award on Friday.

The award has been instituted by the state government and is being given from 2012 onwards.

Among the previous recipients of the award are K J Yesudas, S B Balasubramanyam, M G Sreekumar, Gangai Amaran, K S Chitra and P Susheela.