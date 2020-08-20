Ileana D’Cruz’s mantra: Work hard, chill harder

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Mumbai: Work hard and chill harder is the mantra actress Ileana D’Cruz follows.

Ileana, who keeps entertaining her fans and followers with her workout pictures and videos on social media, took to Instagram, and shared a stunning picture of her toned legs. The backdrop has a view of the sky.

She captioned the picture: “Work hard, chill harder.”



The actress recently drew a hilarious comparison between expectation and reality in her post.

She shared a video and a picture. The video is taken from a song featuring the actress, where she is seen dancing in a thigh high slit dress. The second is a picture in which Ileana lies in the bed and yawns.

“Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Weekend mood: Expectations vs Reality 🤷🏻‍♀️ ➡️ A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on Aug 16, 2020 at 11:19am PDT



Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production titled “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.