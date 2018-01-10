Illegal arms factory busted in Bengal, two held

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Kolkata: An illegal arms factory along with a large cache of arms was unearthed in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas and two persons were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Nine firearms, along with manufacturing equipment, were seized after the police found the temporary factory functioning inside a mango orchard in Ashoknagar on Tuesday.

“Acting on specific information, we intercepted a person named Sudam Majumdar from Kumulia and seized nine firearms from him.

“During interrogation, he admitted making them locally,” a senior district police officer said.

“We arrested another person involved in arms manufacturing, based on Majumdar’s inputs. The factory was a makeshift arrangement inside tents. A large cache of raw materials were also seized from the spot,” he added.

The two accused will be produced at the Barasat District Court on Wednesday later.