Illegal blasting claims woman’s life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: A 63-year-old woman succumbed to injuries she suffered when boulders fell on her during blasting works allegedly taken up by a contractor as part of ongoing building construction, said Chandrayangutta police here on Sunday. According to the police, Bibi, a resident of Ghouse Nagar, was sitting outside her house when she was hit by boulders from an illegal blasting carried out in the adjacent open plot. A senior official said, the site owner had handed over the construction work to a contractor. As the plot was covered with rocks, the contractor had taken up blasting works without prior intimation to local residents.

“Bibi was immediately rushed to Osmania Government Hospital for treatment and she was declared dead on Saturday evening,” he said. Chandrayangutta Inspector Y Prakash Reddy said a case has been registered under section 304 A of Indian Penal Code and as well as Explosives Act. “A search is on to nab the contractor who is absconding,” he said, adding that the body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after autopsy at OGH morgue on Sunday.