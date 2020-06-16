Illegal construction: TS Judge raps MLA’s son

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 11:00 pm

Hyderabad: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday strongly disapproved the action of Koneru Vamshi Krishna, son of sitting MLA Koneru Konappa, for proceeding with alleged illegal construction in Kaghaznagar. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by N Tirumal Reddy seeking directions to the State government and the civic authorities to act against the unauthorised constructions in the land in question. The petitioner contended that Vamsi Krishna was using political clout. However, the government maintained that the Collector had addressed a letter to the police on the modus operandi to grab the land and how he also faced threats. It was alleged that municipal authorities had not given permission for the construction.

Building permission plea

Justice Ram directed the GHMC to consider the building permission application filed by G Santosh Vital Rao within six weeks. The petitioner approached the court as his application was withheld by the authorities. He sought permission to construct Mahadevapuram Residential Project Phase III in Gajularamaram village, Qutbullapur. The GHMC counsel told the court that subject to clarification from the head office, the petitioner’s application will be disposed of.

Case of cheating

Justice G Sridevi declared that “mere breach of contract cannot give rise to criminal prosecution for cheating unless fraudulent, dishonest intention is shown at the time of beginning of the transaction that is at the time when the offence is said to have been committed”. The court was hearing a petition filed by Munnalal Agarwal and three others to quash a criminal case lodged for offences of cheating, forgery and under the Prevention of Corruption Act by Oriental Bank of Commerce. It was alleged that as directors of firms/companies they obtained loans, failed to pay up and diverted the funds without the consent of the bank. The petitioners moved the court to quash the charge sheet based on the investigation conducted by the CBI.

